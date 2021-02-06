Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,091 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $14,203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 673.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 481,416 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

