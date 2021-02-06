Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GHL shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.