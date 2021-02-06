Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF)’s share price rose 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Approximately 4,996,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,573,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

In other news, insider Paul A. Treadaway purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

