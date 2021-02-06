CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 2.5%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 1,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

About CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; and credit cards.

