Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,587 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $93.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.