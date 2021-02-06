The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Shares of NYSE GRC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $842.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $53,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,014.38. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

