The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.
Shares of NYSE GRC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $842.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $38.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.
About The Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
