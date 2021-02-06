FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.40-10.20 for the period. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.90-12.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.55.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day moving average of $253.87. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.