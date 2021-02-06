Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after purchasing an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zoetis by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after buying an additional 322,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $39,310,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $159.28 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

