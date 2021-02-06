Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GOOS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,612. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

