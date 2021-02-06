Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $1.91 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 311.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $268.10 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

