Well Done LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $58,506,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders bought 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.