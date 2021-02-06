Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $259.20 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00063340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.01188588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.39 or 0.06241236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,822,804,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,822,804,800 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

