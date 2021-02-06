Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 107,577,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,401,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nokia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

