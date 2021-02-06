Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

