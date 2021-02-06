Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

