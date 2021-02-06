Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $234.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

