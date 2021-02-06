Polymath Trading Up 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $74.29 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00394690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,263,172 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

