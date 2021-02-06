Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 92.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $324.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

