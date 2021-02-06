Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,805 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30.

