Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce $105.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.80 million and the highest is $107.13 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $116.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $361.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $363.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $393.90 million, with estimates ranging from $387.80 million to $405.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avid Technology.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

AVID stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 1,097,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Avid Technology by 302.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Avid Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

