Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 769,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,088,000 after buying an additional 554,360 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.89 and its 200-day moving average is $268.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

