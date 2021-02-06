Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,895.35.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,188.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.