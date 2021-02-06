Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,188.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

