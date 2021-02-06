3,220 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,349,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,869. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

