Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,905. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.