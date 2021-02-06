Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 861,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,842. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.