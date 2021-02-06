Analyzing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) & Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% Brighthouse Financial N/A 5.24% 0.43%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Emergent Capital and Brighthouse Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Brighthouse Financial 3 5 0 0 1.63

Brighthouse Financial has a consensus price target of $36.88, suggesting a potential downside of 7.90%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emergent Capital and Brighthouse Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.93 $14.50 million N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial $6.55 billion 0.55 -$740.00 million $9.58 4.18

Emergent Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brighthouse Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emergent Capital beats Brighthouse Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment provides structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

