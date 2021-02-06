Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.12.

MCHP opened at $145.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

