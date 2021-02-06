Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.38). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($5.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($5.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGS. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,879. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.44.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

