Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

PTON stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $4,628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.