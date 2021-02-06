New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.96 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 10691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.92.

The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.