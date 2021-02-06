nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,162 shares of company stock worth $6,300,609 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in nLIGHT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in nLIGHT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 208,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,237. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.