Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.08 Million

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $177.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.83 million and the lowest is $171.70 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $165.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $677.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.10 million to $681.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $748.89 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $769.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 779,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,445,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,393 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

