Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Down 5.4%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98. 1,475,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,672,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Medigus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

