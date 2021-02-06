Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Down 5.8%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s share price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.38 and last traded at $55.85. Approximately 4,764,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 1,788,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 166.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Unilever by 13.7% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 105.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

