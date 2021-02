Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Down 5.8%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s share price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.38 and last traded at $55.85. Approximately 4,764,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 1,788,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 166.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Unilever by 13.7% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 105.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

