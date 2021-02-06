Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $202.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

