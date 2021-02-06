Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

