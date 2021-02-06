Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 740 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.46 and its 200-day moving average is $203.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

