The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

NASDAQ TCFC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.89. 15,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The Community Financial has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $153.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.