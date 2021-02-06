Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 19,775 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

