Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 279 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Shares of XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

