Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 48,120 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $241,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 120.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 50.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $268.10 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.53 and its 200-day moving average is $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

