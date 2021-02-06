RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Down 10%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.26. 2,139,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,681,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 34,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

