AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 21%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares were down 21% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 150,860,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 257,802,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

