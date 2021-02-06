Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,434 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.7% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $169.81 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

