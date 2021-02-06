NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 61,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in NIKE by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.