Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

