M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 28,238 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. NIKE makes up about 2.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 159,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,151,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,048. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

