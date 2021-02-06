JustBet Hits Market Cap of $238,895.52 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One JustBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $238,895.52 and $145,629.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00178533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00225098 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042235 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.