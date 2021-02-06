YFValue (YFV) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00178533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00225098 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042235 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

