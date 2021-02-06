FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. FSD Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FSD Pharma.
FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).
Shares of FSD Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 2,361,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.
