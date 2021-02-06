FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. FSD Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FSD Pharma.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of FSD Pharma worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of FSD Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 2,361,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FSD Pharma (HUGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.